NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Nutley, N.J. police and fire departments are investigating a deadly house fire.
Joseph Collar, 74, was killed Saturday evening when a fire broke out at his home on Myrtle Avenue in Nutley.
According to investigators, Collar’s wife was seriously injured in the fire and remains hospitalized.
MORE: 1 Killed In New Jersey House Fire
On Saturday, a neighbor told CBS2 the fire may have started in the single-family home’s attached garage.
“So sad, so sad. I don’t know how it happened, but he was such a wonderful man, him and his wife,” neighbor Deborah Sierchio said.
Officials said Sunday the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that there appeared to be heavy fire damage in the garage.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.