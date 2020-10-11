Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Queens believe the driver involved was behind the wheel of a stolen car.
It happened on Linden Boulevard near Bedell Street in Jamaica around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the victim, 48, was trying to cross Linden when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Mustang. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mustang was reported stolen just before the crash, according to police. The driver allegedly got out of the car and fled the scene in another car that picked him up.
