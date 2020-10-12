By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll want to make sure you’re dressed to stay warm and dry as you head out the door Monday.
We’ll have a rather dreary day ahead with temperatures stuck in the 50s, with gusty winds, along with periods of heavy rain. Some locations could get up to 3 inches of rain, so be sure to take it slow out on the roads.
Tuesday will feature an early risk for lingering wet weather before some sunshine returns for the afternoon, along with temps reaching 70.
Wednesday looks bright from start to finish, with temps once again topping out at 70, and Thursday will be another beauty, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.