NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first weekend of enforcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 cluster zone restrictions was busy.

The city issued more than $150,000 in fines and arrested a prominent activist in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

Heshy Tischler’s attorneys said his arrest on Sunday was a political stunt, since he planned to peacefully turn himself in Monday.

Tischler, in a video posted to Twitter last week, encouraged what he called “peaceful protests” several nights after hundreds rallied in Borough Park, objecting to the city’s new coronavirus restrictions.

At times, the demonstrations were violent. Some protesters chased down and attacked a journalist. Overnight, Tischler’s supporters chanted, “Shame on you!” outside the journalist’s home.

Tischler is charged with inciting a riot and unlawful imprisonment.

A video of police taking Tischler into custody was posted on Twitter.

Tischler’s legal team said the city is delaying paperwork, claiming their client is being singled out, that’s he’s innocent, but being treated as a felon.

“He was assured, based on his rapport with the police and his activism in the community, that it’s going to be a surrender, and then he was tricked last night,” said lawyer Mindy Meyer. “He was still in his holiday clothes, coming from synagogue… It was completely politically motivated.”

According to the city, since Friday, it issued more than $150,000 in fines, including for five non-compliant religious congregations.

The New York City Sheriff’s Department busted a gathering with more than 100 people inside a park in Fresh Meadows, Queens on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know what’s going on with people, where they just want to have fun versus their health, their life. It’s ridiculous,” said Aisha Samad, a Fresh Meadows resident.

“More and more people are gonna get it. And we’re gonna go back to the dark days six months ago when this whole thing started,” Martin Perlmutter said.

Four people were arrested for their involvement in what police are calling “a rave.”

As for Tischler, his legal team said it’s a misdemeanor crime, and they want him out of court as soon as possible, citing concerns over the coronavirus.

