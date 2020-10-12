NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of dollars are available to New York City residents to help provide rent relief during these uncertain times.

Catholic Charities is one of the organizations providing assistance an letting tenants know about their rights.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the eviction moratorium to Jan. 1, 2021 for COVID-related hardships. Still, the back rent owed by many continues to add up.

RESOURCES FOR RENT RELIEF

“We look for all different sources of assistance, be it from the city, our own program at home base, other sources like FSTAT where we get several months rent for the clients,” said Larissa Story of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities is among a handful of organizations across the city providing rent relief, with payouts to landlords that can top $10,000.

Clients need provide proof of their address, a copy of their lease and contact information for their landlord. You may also need a deed and W-9 IRS form.

“It goes by family size, according to families of one, two, three, four, five, six it keeps going up. We’ll calculate the income. We’ll take into account employment, SSI,” Story said.

Still, evictions are being carried out, oftentimes illegally. Landlords are required to give notice of eviction, start a housing court case, and a judge is the only person in New York City authorized to issue a warrant of eviction.

“The most common way of them doing that is by locking a tenant out of an apartment,” said Antonio Garcia of Catholic Charities. “We always tell the tenant to go to the nearest precinct and speak to the desk sergeant.”

But if you have the money to pay, do as much as you can.

“Landlords can always get a judgement, what is called a money judgement, and they place a lien on your property and garnish your paycheck,” Garcia said.

The law does require that you make a good faith effort.

