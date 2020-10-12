CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local colleges reported dozens of new coronavirus cases Monday.

Iona College in New Rochelle said it has 65 active COVID-19 cases after testing revealed an uptick among certain athletic teams.

LIU Post, in Brookville, N.Y., said it’s seeing an increase in cases due to several off-campus gatherings that also involved members of athletic teams.

So far, 14 LIU Post students tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, Marist College announced campus-wide restrictions and moved to remote classes due to an uptick in cases linked to an off-campus gathering.

Marist did not say how many positive tests there were.

