NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local colleges reported dozens of new coronavirus cases Monday.
Iona College in New Rochelle said it has 65 active COVID-19 cases after testing revealed an uptick among certain athletic teams.
LIU Post, in Brookville, N.Y., said it’s seeing an increase in cases due to several off-campus gatherings that also involved members of athletic teams.
So far, 14 LIU Post students tested positive for the virus.
Earlier, Marist College announced campus-wide restrictions and moved to remote classes due to an uptick in cases linked to an off-campus gathering.
Marist did not say how many positive tests there were.
