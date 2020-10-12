NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s special investigations and prosecutions unit is looking into the death of Sofia Gomez, a pedestrian who died three days after she was hit by an NYPD cruiser.
It happened at the corner of Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue in the Bronx on Oct. 5.
Police said Gomez was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a cruiser that was responding to another officer’s call for backup at a traffic stop on the Throgs Neck Bridge.
Police gave Gomez CPR before she was rushed to the hospital, where she died on Oct. 8.
The marked patrol car had its flashing lights and siren on, police said.
The attorney general is authorized to investigate cases where a police officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, and prosecute if warranted.
