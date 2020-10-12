NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the day of Italian heritage, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a statue of the patron saint of immigrants, Mother Cabrini.

Just a year ago at the parade, Gov. Cuomo announced the state would have a statue of Mother Cabrini. Monday, that statue was unveiled, one of many ways Columbus Day was celebrated in Manhattan.

The American and Italian flags were on display outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral to commemorate Columbus Day, as people entered to carry on an important tradition.

WATCH: Statue Of Mother Cabrini Unveiled In Lower Manhattan

“We’re very excited and feel this is quite an honor to be able to participate at this Mass,” said Columbus Citizens Foundation member Adelfa Rosario.

The annual Mass celebrates Italian heritage and the contributions of the Italian-American community.

“Faith, family, food, friendship, neighborhood, parish, patriotism, music, art, culture, love, warmth, prayer – all part of the Italian genius as we celebrate as a city and a nation today,” said Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

It’s a different Mass, with reduced attendance and social distancing, but holding the same importance for those gathered.

The pandemic raining on the Columbus Day Parade, a celebration normally flooding Fifth Avenue with Italian pride, cancelled for the first time since 1983, at that time due to the passing of Terence Cardinal Cooke. Today’s celebration is virtual.

“This has been a year of challenges for the Italian-American community and the country, but I promise we’ll be back bigger and better next year,” said Angelo Vivolo of the Columbus Citizens Foundation and 2020 Columbus Celebration.

Cuomo marked the day unveiling the statue of Mother Cabrini a year after announcing the state would make it happen. The move comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray were criticized for ignoring strong support for the proposed statue.

Mother Cabrini was an Italian-American immigrant and the first U.S. citizen to be canonized by the Catholic church.

“A pioneer. A real original in terms of charitable organizations and giving, orphanages and hospitals,” said Michael Dejana of the Columbus Citizens Foundation.

The location of the statue is key – it’s in Battery Park’s south cove in direct view of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.