NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY is mourning the passing of retired fire commissioner Carlos Rivera.
Rivera began his career with the FDNY in 1958.
He spent 35 years serving the city, including leading the department during the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
He resigned later that year.
It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the passing of retired FDNY Fire Commissioner Carlos M. Rivera.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says Rivera was a well-respected firefighter who climbed the ranks of the department, ultimately serving as the first Hispanic fire commissioner.
Rivera was 86 years old.
