NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who survived COVID-19 but nearly died from breathing complications got a chance to thank the doctors who saved her Tuesday.

Fifty-five-year-old Shirelle White was put on a ventilator twice in April.

She was released from rehab in May but then started having trouble breathing.

Doctors at Northwell Health said her trachea had narrowed to the size of a straw after being damaged by the pressure of being intubated facedown.

Surgeons performed a complicated and life-saving operation in August.

“I was able to breathe 100% better than what I was before surgery and I was so happy for that,” White said.

White on Tuesday celebrated her son’s 38th birthday, a day she thought she wouldn’t live to see.

