NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the suspect accused in the murder of a tech CEO in Manhattan.
Tyrese Haspil pleaded not guilty at a Skype arraignment Tuesday.
Haspil is accused of killing and dismembering Fahim Saleh in his luxury condo on East Houston Street in July.
Sources tell CBS2 Haspil worked for Saleh and owed him nearly $100,000.
Haspil’s case has been adjourned until January.
