CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fahim Saleh, Local TV, Lower East Side, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the suspect accused in the murder of a tech CEO in Manhattan.

Tyrese Haspil pleaded not guilty at a Skype arraignment Tuesday.

Haspil is accused of killing and dismembering Fahim Saleh in his luxury condo on East Houston Street in July.

MORE — Sister Of Fahim Saleh, Tech Entrepreneur Dismembered In His Lower East Side Apartment, Speaks Out: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like Life Can Ever Be Joyful Again’

Sources tell CBS2 Haspil worked for Saleh and owed him nearly $100,000.

Haspil’s case has been adjourned until January.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply