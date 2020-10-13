MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a birthday party on Long Island.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone calls it a superspreader event without question. One party led to 37 cases of COVID-19. More than a third of the guests at a Sweet Sixteen tested positive.

The Miller Place Inn has been hit with a $12,000 fine after a party that officials say violated capacity rules for social gatherings, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

There were 81 guests indoors at the Sept. 25 party. State regulations limit capacity to under 50 people.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Twenty-eight students and nine adults tested positive for COVID-19, 270 people were placed under quarantine, and eight schools had positive cases, including the Sachem School District with 12 cases traced back to the party.

“In Suffolk County, we have not seen an event like this before at any time throughout this pandemic. For Suffolk County, this was a superspreader event. This is the first time that the health department has taken enforcement action against a business,” Bellone said.

Bellone says the situation is now under control after the health department immediately acquired the guest list and ordered everyone quarantined.

The county executive says there is no community spread but “we’re not out of the woods yet and we need everyone to remain vigilant.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The venue’s owner, reached by phone, said they meant no one harm but were unaware of the 50-person limit and no government agency notified them. They’ve since ceased operations.

“We thought we were operating underneath the 50%, and we had no idea that we were supposed to be at 50 total occupants with kitchen and staff,” Miller Place Inn co-owner Christopher Regina said.

The county executive says this venue has had prior visits and warnings. They were also cited for lack of social distancing and mask compliance, adding, “We cannot have superspreading events like this. We don’t want to move backwards.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.