NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have decided to release running back Le’Veon Bell.
In a statement released Tuesday night, general manager Joe Douglas said the team came to the decision after conversations with Bell and his agent and exploring potential trade options.
“The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success,” the statement says.
Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020
Bell tweeted the prayer hands emoji shortly after the statement was released.
🙏🏾
— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020
He later tweeted, “got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go.”
got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN
— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020
Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.
