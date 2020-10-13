By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Finally, clearing skies take over tonight. We have been socked under overcast skies for days now, and some sunshine would definitely be welcomed.
The rainfall we received, about 1.25-1.50 inches around the city, was immensely beneficial to our water table. It nearly erased our deficit.
Temps turn cool tonight. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday is going to be worth it. We are expecting sunny skies and no weather worries; temps will be around 70.
Thursday is another beauty with a few more clouds filling in by the afternoon, but we add on a few degrees too. High temp Thursday: 73.
Friday is looking a like a wet ending with a potentially potent system passing Friday night. More details tomorrow… Have a great one!
