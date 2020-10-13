Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re expecting on and off rain/drizzle through midday, then some rain/drizzle into this afternoon, especially N&E of the city. Temperatures will be below normal once again, but we’ll be up about 10 degrees from yesterday… highs in the low 60s.
We’ll see decreasing clouds tonight with mostly clear skies expected into the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the low 50s with 40s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow will be much better with sunny skies and highs near 70.
Thursday will be pleasant, as well, with mostly sunny skies, a light breeze and highs in the low 70s.