HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police say a Huntington Station man sexually abused a girl over three years.
Police say the same suspect sent inappropriate messages to another girl for several months.
Friday, an 11-year-old girl and her family contacted police, saying she had received numerous inappropriate messages from Thomas Costas between January and July of this year.
The day after the 11-year-old made the report, another woman came forward, claiming that Costas sexually assaulted her from 2007-2010, when she was 10-13 years old.
Costas, 50, is an acquaintance to the families of both victims. He was arrested Monday. He faces charges of sexual conduct against a child, stalking and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police want anyone who thinks they may have also been victimized to contact them at (631) 852-8252.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.