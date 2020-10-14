NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City firefighters is responding after the federal treasury department stripped the 9/11 FDNY Treatment Fund of $4 million.
That money is used to help cancer-stricken 9/11 survivors and first responders get critical medical care.
The treasury says it took the money to cover “delinquent Medicare debt” owed by New York City.
RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Special Challenge For Ill 9/11 First Responders
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Mayor Bill de Blasio should replace those funds.
“Because of the tone-deaf and careless actions of the treasury, our 9/11 health care responders and health care is in jeopardy,” he said. “The missing funding is directly hindering the program’s ability to hire doctors. The number of the fire department members that are being treated by the program continues to grow daily.”
More than 200 firefighters have died of 9/11-related illnesses over the past 19 years.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.