NEW YORK (CBSNweYork) – There were major delays on NJ TRANSIT trains due to Amtrak signal problems Wednesday morning.
Chopper2 was over the trains running in and out of Newark Penn Station.
New York Penn Station service is operating with up to 60 -minute delays. Please check your line account for updates. https://t.co/QifHR1J7jB https://t.co/yBxYQ3aX3a
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 14, 2020
Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines were all running with 60 minute delays in both directions.
The signal problems started at 6:42 a.m. and were resolved about an hour later.
