Comments
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Promoters behind a concert on Long Island during the pandemic this summer are being fined $20,000.
The Chainsmokers headlined during the July concert in Southampton that was part of a drive-in series called “Safe and Sound.”
MORE: Gov. Cuomo Calls Chainsmokers Drive-In Concert On Long Island ‘A Gross Violation Of Common Sense,’ Investigations Now Underway
Video shows crowds did not practice social distancing during the event.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the event violated public health law and says the town can no longer approve permits for group gatherings without state approval.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.