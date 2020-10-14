Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a nationwide recall of Cottonelle brand wet wipes.
The wipes may be contaminated with bacteria that causes infections.
The recall includes Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and GentlePlus Flushable Wipes made between February and September 2020.
Consumers can visit cottonelle.com/en-us/recallfaq and enter the lot code on the bottom of the packaging to see if their wipes are affected by the recall.
