By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today will be much better, with sunshine from start to finish. It will be 10+ degrees warmer, too, with highs near 70.
It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temps will dip into the upper 50s in the city… 40s for some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s looking good, too, with mostly sunny skies. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low and mid 70s.
Our next system pushes in on Friday. The morning hours don’t look terribly active, but rain will fill in through the afternoon, linger into the night and likely exit Saturday morning. When all is said and done, about .5-2+” is expected.
