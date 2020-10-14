NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants your help finding a pair of busy bandits.
It says two people are wanted for eight robberies in Manhattan targeting food delivery workers.
The spree started on Oct. 2 at 9:20 p.m. at 86th Street and Second Avenue. Police say one of the suspects pulled a gun and stole a food delivery worker’s electric bike.
They allegedly did the same thing the next day at 8:10 p.m. at Broadway and 65th Street.
They allegedly struck six more times at locations in Hell’s Kitchen and on the Upper East Side. The most recent incident took place Monday night.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
For Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
