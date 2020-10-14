TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager in Tenafly is helping to keep her community safe during the pandemic with a free mask project.

Cate Bosco came up with the idea for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

She worked to get four mailboxes set up around Tenafly that she fills with masks for anyone who needs one.

She hopes when people grab a mask, they feel protected and connected.

“When people are out and about, they don’t have to go home in order to stay around people and stay in town,” Cate said.

“It encourages good public health,” Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna said. “Cate is setting an excellent example for the community.”

With the help of volunteers, Cate says she hopes to keep the mask project going “as long as we need to.”

