NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The election is two and a half weeks away, so the push is on to get out the vote.

A group of young musicians is hoping their new public service announcement will help, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported Wednesday.

Many of these talented musicians will be voting for the first time. For others, it’ll be their first presidential election, like Joey Farber, who is hoping the video hits home.

“I think it’s your right and your privilege. Not everyone has it. It matters, so you should use it,” Farber said.

Farber is part of a nonprofit music program called Urban Garage for city kids who don’t have a garage to start a band or practice. Instead, they would meet once a month at the West End Lounge.

Professional musicians Liz Queler and Seth Farber started the program four years ago to help teach middle and high school students types of music not taught in school, and it’s free.

“Not musical theatre, not jazz, not classical. Pretty much any other genre — pop, blues, rock,” Queler said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has gone online.

The students now send in videos each month. They listen and critique each other.

Jenelle Burgess, who is just 15, said the program has given her a lot more confidence.

“There’s just so much positive feedback that you can only learn and get better,” Burgess said.

Simone Lipkin, who is 16, said it especially helps during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a really great asset for people who want to be creative and want to perform, but don’t really have a reason. Urban Garage gives you that reason, gives you that motivation,” Lipkin said.

Lipkin was motivated to write a song about COVID-19.

“I can’t wait to see you again. It’s been awhile and I miss you my friend,” she sang.

A song we can all relate to.

Urban Garage started with just four kids and has since grown into a community of more than 120 young musicians. For more information, please click here.

