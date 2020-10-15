BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After 14 terms and 28 years as a United States Congressman from Long Island, Peter King is retiring, and now the race to determine who will replace him is neck-and-neck.

The respected Long Island Congressman is saying goodbye to politics.

“It’s been a great run in Congress, a great district to represent, but Andrew Garbarino is going to do a terrific job,” King told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

“They are very big shoes to fill, I hear it every day,” Garbarino said.

Republican Andrew Garbarino hopes to ride King’s coattails from Albany to D.C.

“I’ve been a member of the New York State Assembly for the last eight years … I work at a local family law firm in Sayville,” Garbarino said.

Democrat Jackie Gordon, of Copiague, wants to continue her life of service. She has been a military police officer, a Wilson Tech guidance counselor and a Babylon town councilwoman.

“We need to bring the ‘united’ back into the United States,” Gordon said.

Former Long Island Congressman Steve Israel says Gordon “has the smarts” and is “the real deal.”

“She’s the real deal because she is defiantly independent, just like most Long Islanders,” Israel said.

Gordon is highlighting health care, veterans issues, Pell Grants and climate change.

She says she will “not only walk across the aisle, but sit at the table together with Democrats and Republicans alike.”

Garbarino wants to restore the SALT tax and is focusing on policing.

“Very pro law enforcement, very pro public safety. I am totally against defund the police movement,” Garbarino said.

Their campaign ads are running day and night. Some voters are sick of the negativity.

“Politics today isn’t what it used to be. All it is is slur campaigns,” Massapequa voter Vinnie Tannazzo said.

“Constant bickering, this one’s bad, this one’s terrible. I won’t know ’til I get to the polls,” Babylon voter Dorothy Buran said.

“Making sure that the Long Island I grew up in, the Long Island a lot of people grew up in continues,” Garbarino said.

“I’m standing in front of you as an immigrant. I am the epitome of that American dream,” Gordon said.

Many voters say Peter King will be missed. Now they want to choose a candidate with the insight and sound reasoning to represent a new generation of Long Islanders.

