NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has pulled a man who climbed the New York Times building to safety.
The man started climbing the outside of the building at roughly 5 p.m. Thursday and made it to the sixth floor of the building.
According to police, the man said he got tired at that point and stopped climbing.
Police responding to scene smashed one of the windows of the building and were able to pull the man in around 6 p.m.
The man was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
The New York Times released a statement saying, “We thank the New York Police Department for quickly resolving the issue.”
