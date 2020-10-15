TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling the coronavirus.

The former New Jersey governor believes he contracted the virus either at a Rose Garden ceremony in September or in meetings with President Donald Trump.

Christie credits an antibody cocktail treatment for at least part of his recovery.

In a statement, Christie says he was wrong in believing that he would be safe on White House grounds.

The statement reads in part:

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team. I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”

Christie goes on to say the virus is something “to take very seriously.”

“The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others,” he said.

Christie says he believes the country has “not treated Americans as adults” during the pandemic, and while public officials should encourage wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, Christie believes it is time to reopen “every corner of this country.”

He also said the country should use the public health tragedy as a way to come together.

