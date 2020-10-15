NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It happened inside the woman’s apartment building at Marine Avenue and 94th Street in Bay Ridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was in the laundry room of the building when police say a man in his 30s came in, attacked her then tried to sexually assault her.

Someone else then walked into the laundry room, and the suspect took off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. CBS2 has been told she is physically OK, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports.

The attack has left neighbors worried for the victim and feeling uneasy about their own safety in an area they trusted.

“I walk my dog here all the time. I walk at night, walk down by the shore,” building resident Paul Citarella said. “I’m shocked. It could happen in any place, but you don’t know what’s going on in this world.”

Police have taken a man who matches the description of the suspect into custody.

