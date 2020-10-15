NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An iconic restaurant in the Theater District reopened Thursday after a seven-month closure.
Joe Allen on 46th Street reopened at 25% capacity and debuted a new look.
The restaurant, open since 1965, got a makeover by Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Rockwell.
The redesign includes a new socially distant layout, new air filters and an outdoor seating area.
But with Broadway still dark, the future for many longtime favorites remains uncertain.
“We know we got it together to do it right, so we’re excited about that part and that learning how to do it right. But is there going to be enough business to get us through this? We don’t know,” general manager Mary Hattman said.
The redesign was done by Dine In NYC, a pro bono group that helps restaurants reopen while complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
