NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a pair of suspects caught on camera allegedly posing as customers to rob a jewelry store in Midtown.
Surveillance video from the store Diamonds By Siag on West 47th Street shows the two men entered the store Tuesday night.
According to police, the suspects asked an employee if they could see bracelets and cufflinks. Then, while one suspect distracted the worker, the other grabbed a tray of a dozen cufflinks worth $15,000 from behind the counter, police said.
Video shows the suspect reached over the counter for something.
