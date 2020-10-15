TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s moratorium on utility shutoffs during the pandemic has been extended.
Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on a new executive order.
“Under this order, no households may have its electricity, gas service or water service shut off for non-payment through March 15, 2021, and if there is any customer whose service has been disconnected during the public health emergency, this order requires that their service be restored,” Murphy said.
RELATED STORY: Gov. Murphy Releases $100 Million In CARES Act Funding To Aid New Jersey Small Businesses Ravaged By Pandemic
The governor also extended the state’s moratorium against disconnecting internet or voice services through Nov. 15.
But he says internet service cannot be cut off until March 15 in homes where school-aged children are using it for remote learning.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.