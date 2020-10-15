Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council is set to vote Thursday on a bill affecting outdoor dining in all five boroughs.
The full council will vote on permanently extending the current outdoor dining program and the use of heaters.
The bill would allow electric and propane heaters, which are becoming essential as the temperatures get cooler, especially at night.
Restaurant owners have been complaining about restrictions on propane.
