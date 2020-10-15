NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Hispanic Clergy Organization is speaking out against the abrupt resignation of NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo.
A group of Hispanic ministers held a meeting in the Bronx on Thursday urging Pichardo not to resign.
The chief of patrol turned in his papers on Tuesday.
Sources say the top ranking Latino member of the department resigned after an argument with Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“An example to our community and the person needed by the mayor, by the city, by the police department to unify the community, so we cannot allow Chief Pichardo to resign,” Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. said.
Pichardo will remain on the job until mid-November.
The NYPD says he is a tremendous asset to the department and will be greatly missed.
