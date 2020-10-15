NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy and a coalition of CEOs from some of New Jersey’s largest companies announced a new initiative to get the state back to work.
The coalition pledged to hire or train 30,000 residents and increase local spending over the next decade.
During a Zoom conference Thursday, Murphy said the group is focused on equity and diversity.
“The hiring comes with a focus on historically under represented communities of color and other traditionally undeserved communities, and this is a potential game changer for those communities and individuals,” Murphy said.
The coalition is challenging others in the business community to produce an additional 40,000 jobs and $250 million in local purchases.
