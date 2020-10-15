Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is introducing a fleet of zero emission buses.
The agency unveiled the new buses Thursday morning at LaGuardia Airport.
The Port Authority says the zero emission buses will reduce greenhouse gases by 1,600 tons per year, which will also improve air quality around the local airports.
The fleet of 36 buses will serve LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty International.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.