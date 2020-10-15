Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A top Wall Street executive says he’s running for mayor of New York City.
For the last 13 years, Ray McGuire has been the head of global corporate investment banking at Citigroup.
He’s one of the highest-ranking Black executives on Wall Street, and now he says he’s ready to lead New York as it faces a pending fiscal crisis.
McGuire joins a crowded field of candidates that includes a former top attorney for Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city’s comptroller and the former veterans services commissioner.
