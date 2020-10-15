Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two iconic puppets used to make the classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special are about to hit the auction block.
The Rudolph and Santa Claus puppets starred in the special, which was made using stop motion and first aired in 1964.
The 6-inch Rudolph and 11-inch Santa are being sold together by collector Peter Lutrario, of Staten Island.
They are expected to fetch $150,000-$200,000 when auction house Profiles in History puts them up for sale on Nov. 13.
For more information on the auction, visit profilesinhistory.com.
