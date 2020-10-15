SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in one local county, the police are going pink.

A pink police car is a striking image with a serious message for breast cancer awareness.

“Police vehicles by their very nature gain attention by the public. But we thought, let’s be a little more creative, let’s wrap these vehicles in pink,” said Somerset County prosecutor Michael Roberston.

RELATED STORY: Project Renewal’s ‘ScanVan’ Helps Underserved Women With Breast Cancer Screenings

Seven police units have been wrapped in pink, donated by the Race Meeting Association, and will be cruising the roads of Somerset County throughout the month.

“The public sees it, they feel more comfortable, they approach the officer, they engage in a conversation, and it’s really a positive for both the citizen and the police officer,” said Somerset County Chief of Detectives John Fodor.

It’s creating awareness and giving the community a reason to interact with law enforcement.

“It’s been a positive reaction. People love the pink police cars. They give a honk or a thumbs up,” said Robertson.

RELATED STORY: Identical Twins In N.J. Battle Identical Breast Cancer Together

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the United States. One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life. It takes the lives, on average, of 40,000 women a year.

“Going through cancer is not the greatest thing in the world. But to know there’s programs out there and treatment out there that can get us through the hardest times of our lives is heartwarming,” said Diane Lella, a cancer survivor.

Police are now joining in the battle against breast cancer and proving they can fight more than just crime.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.