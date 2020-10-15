Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday is Spirit Day.
CBS2 is proud to join millions of people wearing purple to take a stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ youth.
IT'S #SPIRITDAY! Go purple now and take the pledge to support LGBTQ youth: https://t.co/AJXrimYJKz 💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/LcKOFnlsxp
— GLAAD (@glaad) October 15, 2020
According to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, 7 out of 10 LGBTQ students experience harassment while at school and more than half of them report feeling unsafe.
If you’d like to take the pledge, you can get more information here.
