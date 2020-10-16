NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling coronavirus.
Christie believes he contracted the virus either at a Rose Garden ceremony last month, or in meetings with the president.
In a statement, Christies says he was wrong in believing he would be safe on White House grounds.
“I was wrong to not wear a mask… I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public… no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” he wrote.
Christie spoke about his experience in a television interview.
“I was led to believe that, you know, all the people that I was interacting with at the White House had been tested and it gave you a false sense of security, and it was a mistake… I let my guard down. And it was wrong. It was just a big mistake and what I want people to learn more than anything else is, I was doing it right for seven months and avoided the virus,” he said. “I think we need to be honest with the American people and just say directly to them that we don’t know everything we need to know about this disease at this point… but what we do know is that masks can certainly help.”
Christie credits an antibody cocktail treatment for at least part of his recovery.
He also said the country should use the public health tragedy as a way to come together.
