CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:education, Local TV, New York, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, New York City Public Schools, Remote Learning, School, Schools: The New Normal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council will hold a virtual hearing Friday on health and safety at schools.

Among the topics is a new report on racial disparities when it comes to remote learning.

Data from last spring shows student attendance and engagement were nearly eight times more likely to be lower at schools where at least half the student population were Black and Hispanic.

Low student engagement was nearly four times more likely at schools where Black students accounted for 25% of the student population.

Schools: The New Normal

The City Council subpoenaed the data from the New York City Department of Education last month.

The statistics mirror data from 2019, when in-person learning was in full effect.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply