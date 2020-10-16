CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Forest Park Golf Course, Local TV, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’ve arrested someone in the death of a groundskeeper at a golf course in Queens.

David Mangaran, 19, has been charged with felony assault.

MORE: Police: 79-Year-Old Man Dies Following Altercation With Teenagers On Queens Golf Course

In early September, the victim, 79-year-old William Hinchey was found unconscious and unresponsive at Forest Park Drive.

Police say he was trying to stop teenagers from stealing flags when one of them shoved him to the ground.

Hinchey died days later.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply