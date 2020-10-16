Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’ve arrested someone in the death of a groundskeeper at a golf course in Queens.
David Mangaran, 19, has been charged with felony assault.
MORE: Police: 79-Year-Old Man Dies Following Altercation With Teenagers On Queens Golf Course
In early September, the victim, 79-year-old William Hinchey was found unconscious and unresponsive at Forest Park Drive.
Police say he was trying to stop teenagers from stealing flags when one of them shoved him to the ground.
Hinchey died days later.
