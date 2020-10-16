NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a clear image of three men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened on Oct. 7. Police are now looking for the three suspects.
Rodney Maxwell, 58, was shot and killed when gunfire erupted behind a building on Hegeman Avenue in Brownsville.
Three other men were also shot, but they are expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
