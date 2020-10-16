NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an attack on a Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn was an attempted robbery and not a hate crime.
Surveillance video shows two suspects approached the man from behind around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Barlett Street in Williamsburg.
The suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal the man’s bag, but injured his face in the process, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. They fled the scene and did not get away with anything.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
According to police, no weapons were involved and the suspects did not say anything to the man before attacking.
Police said the suspects are likely in their 20s and were last seen wearing dark jackets, black jeans and white sneakers.
