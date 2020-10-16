CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hoboken, Local TV, New Jersey, Standoff

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child Friday following a standoff in Hoboken.

A man was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child on Oct. 16, 2020, following a standoff in Hoboken. (Credit: CBS2)

It began when police received calls saying a family on Garden Street could be in danger.

A woman was safely removed from the house around 3:30 p.m.

After attempts to communicate with a man, a SWAT team entered the home just before 7 p.m.

Officers rescued a 5-year-old boy, who appeared to be unharmed, and arrested a 41-year-old man, who was taken away in an ambulance.

No weapons were recovered. The boy is now safe with his mother.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments
  1. vadovi says:
    October 17, 2020 at 12:52 am

    ★I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working on the web and I’m a full time understudy. Im utilizing an online business opportunity I caught wind of and I’AM profited. It’s truly easy to understand and I’m simply so cheerful that I got some answers concerning it. Here what I do,.for more data essentially open this connection thank you….. Read More  

    Reply

Leave a Reply