HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child Friday following a standoff in Hoboken.
It began when police received calls saying a family on Garden Street could be in danger.
A woman was safely removed from the house around 3:30 p.m.
After attempts to communicate with a man, a SWAT team entered the home just before 7 p.m.
Officers rescued a 5-year-old boy, who appeared to be unharmed, and arrested a 41-year-old man, who was taken away in an ambulance.
No weapons were recovered. The boy is now safe with his mother.
