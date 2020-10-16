NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest for the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Brooklyn apartment building.
Mario Pope, 25, of Brooklyn, is facing multiple charges Friday.
The alleged crime happened at the building on Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the woman was in her building’s laundry room when Pope walked in, attacked and tried to sexually assault her. Someone else then walked into the laundry room, and the suspect took off.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. CBS2 was told she is physically OK.
The attack has left neighbors worried for the victim and feeling uneasy about their own safety in an area they trusted.
“That is the most cowardly act I could imagine,” neighbor Peggy McEvoy told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “An older defenseless woman, it’s just beyond tragic.”
