TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey appeals court has upheld the state attorney general’s authority to order the release of police disciplinary files.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued orders in June requiring law enforcement agencies to identify officers who were fired or suspended due to disciplinary violation.
Police unions sued, arguing Grewal did not have the authority to release the files, dating back 20 years.
The judge ruled the attorney general has the authority but said officers can still challenge the release of their names.
