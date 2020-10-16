CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Gurbir Grewal, Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey appeals court has upheld the state attorney general’s authority to order the release of police disciplinary files.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued orders in June requiring law enforcement agencies to identify officers who were fired or suspended due to disciplinary violation.

RELATED STORY: NYPD Disciplinary Records Going Back 35 Years Now Available Online

Police unions sued, arguing Grewal did not have the authority to release the files, dating back 20 years.

The judge ruled the attorney general has the authority but said officers can still challenge the release of their names.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply