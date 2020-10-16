By Justin Lewis

There will be some shower activity around the area through the late morning hours, then we’ll transition to an on and off rain midday through the afternoon. And again, the temperatures will be a little backwards today: starting in the 60s this morning and falling through the 50s this afternoon.

Periods of rain are expected through the night with things wrapping up from 4-7 a.m. It will be on the chilly side with temps falling into the mid 40s — likely our coldest night of the season.

Tomorrow’s looking great with early clearing and mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. It will be one of the coolest days of the season, too, with highs only in the upper 50s.

As for Sunday, it looks like sunshine will prevail again, but it will still be on the cool side… just the low 60s.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.