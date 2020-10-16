CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a dark and gloomy day… No sun (well, a few slivers), a 20-degree temp drop, and steady, light rain. Not the best end to the work week…

But we will have a total turnaround this weekend. The front clears Montauk, New York, by 8/9 a.m., and sunshine is back in action.

Today we hit a high of 66 degrees around 5:30 a.m., and we were 50 degrees by 5 p.m.

Temps drop a little further as the front passes tomorrow morning, leaving a cold bubble of high pressure in control for the weekend.

Temps only top off at 58 degrees tomorrow, and Sunday’s high is 62 degrees. We have a dry stretch coming up next week, and temps are milder!

