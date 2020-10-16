Comments
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A painting stolen from a German-Jewish family by the Nazis 87 years ago has been returned.
The Gari Melchers painting “Winter” was taken from the Mosse family in 1933.
When they fled Germany, the Nazis seized their art collection.
“Winter” was bought by a businessman and ended up at the Arkell Museum in upstate New York.
It was recovered by the FBI in fall 2019 and then returned to the foundation representing the family’s heirs this week.
“Winter” has an estimated value in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
